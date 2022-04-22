UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s Blue-White Game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 2 P.M. at Beaver Stadium.

The format for this spring’s fun will be slightly different than normal, featuring a scrimmage format. Offense will play against the defense in a scrimmage that is broken up into eight segments.

The team devised a unique scoring system.

Defense (will wear blue jerseys)

  • 7 points for defensive touchdown
  • 2 points for a safety
  • 3 points for a fumble recovery
  • 3 points for an interception
  • 2 points for a 3 & out
  • 2 points for a sack
  • 1 point for forcing a punt

Offense (will wear white jerseys, quarterbacks will wear light blue)

  • 6 points for a touchdown
  • 1 point for an extra point
  • 3 points for a field

The Blue-White Game returns in its full glory. In 2019, there were an estimated 61,000 fans at Beaver Stadium.