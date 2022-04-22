UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s Blue-White Game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 2 P.M. at Beaver Stadium.
The format for this spring’s fun will be slightly different than normal, featuring a scrimmage format. Offense will play against the defense in a scrimmage that is broken up into eight segments.
The team devised a unique scoring system.
Defense (will wear blue jerseys)
- 7 points for defensive touchdown
- 2 points for a safety
- 3 points for a fumble recovery
- 3 points for an interception
- 2 points for a 3 & out
- 2 points for a sack
- 1 point for forcing a punt
Offense (will wear white jerseys, quarterbacks will wear light blue)
- 6 points for a touchdown
- 1 point for an extra point
- 3 points for a field
The Blue-White Game returns in its full glory. In 2019, there were an estimated 61,000 fans at Beaver Stadium.