UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s Blue-White Game is set for Saturday, April 23 at 2 P.M. at Beaver Stadium.

The format for this spring’s fun will be slightly different than normal, featuring a scrimmage format. Offense will play against the defense in a scrimmage that is broken up into eight segments.

The team devised a unique scoring system.

Defense (will wear blue jerseys)

7 points for defensive touchdown

2 points for a safety

3 points for a fumble recovery

3 points for an interception

2 points for a 3 & out

2 points for a sack

1 point for forcing a punt

Offense (will wear white jerseys, quarterbacks will wear light blue)

6 points for a touchdown

1 point for an extra point

3 points for a field

The Blue-White Game returns in its full glory. In 2019, there were an estimated 61,000 fans at Beaver Stadium.