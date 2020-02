UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – In the final dual at Rec Hall this season, the #2 Penn State wrestling team gave the sold-out crowd a show.

Seniors Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall both pinned their opponents, helping Penn State pour on an already dominant lead. The most surprising bout came at 149 when Jarod Verkleeren took down eighth ranked Kizhan Clarke in the final seconds with a counter takedown.