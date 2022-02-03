1on1 | Tommy Lawlor discusses the Nittany Lions’ week at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is college football’s premiere all-star game and will feature four Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. I caught up with Eagles’ blogger, Tommy Lawlor of Igglesblitz.com, who is in Mobile, Alabama for the game to discuss how the Nittany Lions have stacked up. My conversation with Tommy can be watched above, or read below.

Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker backed out of the game. How does not attending the Senior Bowl effect Brisker or Dotson, or does it at all?

It takes away an opportunity for them to show themselves to the scouts, and always obviously, NFL teams, the more the information they have the better decision they can make in a better evaluation they can make but there’s always the injury risk as well, and for guys like Dotson, I don’t know that it would have been a huge deal. Brisker maybe had a little bit more to prove. You know when you’re a safety if they can bring you down and look at you in a controlled environment and in kind of a bland scheme that can really see your talent. Receivers get the ball so often. You get to study them thoroughly just watching their game tape, but I think both those players are highly regarded by NFL teams and they’ll be drafted fairly high for the Nittany Lions.

Playing in the All Star Game Arnold Ebiketie, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jesse Luketa, and Jordan Stout. Tommy, who has been the most impressive Nittany Lion so far?

Well, I think you would say three Castro-Fields maybe as the guy who helped himself the most you know. Cornerback is a is a challenging position. It’s one of those situations where in college football, you know, if you’re a lockdown corner the ball doesn’t always come your way. You know, he only had three career interceptions. A lot of times he didn’t have a lot of passes coming his way here and in Mobile he got a chance to have the ball thrown at him and to go against NFL type receivers and have scouts really focus on it. And he had a good solid week I think, and I think he helped himself.

Tariq had a really nice play the other day in practice, how was he looked against these elite wideouts because like you said, you know, you don’t get as much tape on him because no one’s throwing at him?

It really was interesting that the play, I think you’re talking about was the play they were he was in the endzone and he deflected the ball for the receiver and he picked it off. And a lot of people praise him for that. Like one issue with that is that the receiver was able to run by him and get open in the endzone. The pass was under thrown, and he did a great job by not giving up on the play and the NFL teams will like that. You know, just because you’re beat don’t give up on it, play to the whistle. They will, however, have a little issue with the fact that the receiver ran by him and that’s my one concern with him. I don’t see great speed and that can be something that affects you really at corner, and other positions we can talk about the 40-yard dash being a little overrated but a corner it really is important, but Tariq did have a good week and you can see his skill-set, his ability to really lock people in man coverage and he’s a physical player, and all that stuff was very evident this week.



Mel Kiper has been very high on a guy like Arnold Ebiketie, even making him a first round draft pick on his latest big board, but I noticed today that Kiper has them listed at outside linebacker, how do you see ever Ebiketie fitting in the next level?

Well it really it’s going to come down to every individual team, most 4-3 teams are going to look at him as a defensive end because what he excels at is rushing the passer. 3-4 teams obviously he’s a very natural outside linebacker. There will be some 4-3 teams who possibly look at him as a linebacker because they don’t like his size he measured in at, 6-2, 250 pounds. That’s not a big defensive and and some teams aren’t going to care for that. But the fact that is he’s able to get to the quarterback on a regular basis. He does have 34 inch arms. And that’s important for pass rushers. If you can get your hands into a blocker before he can get his hands on you it allows you have the ability to get by him inside or out and keep him from controlling you. So the long arms make up for the fact that he’s only 6-2, 250 lbs. But he’s an outstanding pass rusher and he’s had some good reps this week. And I think teams are going to look at him probably more as a second round pick. But all it takes is one to like you and I think first round, it is a possibility.



Jesse Luketa played linebacker and defensive end both for Penn State throughout his career. How was he being utilized this week in practices?



He’s been used as an edge rusher in Mobile, and I was kind of curious to see if they were going to do some different things with him. Versatility is something that teams will value but it kind of hurt him in the sense that he never became a star as a pass rusher, and never became a star as a linebacker and so some team is going to like him for the fact he can do both things well and take a chance on him. I could see the New England Patriots loving a player like him who you can move around as a 3-4 outside linebacker, or as a 4-3 defensive end. He’s got value in both spots and you know at 6-2, 239 pounds, he’s a real physical player with a great motor. There’s a lot to like about him, and again, I think he’s helped himself with a solid week and teams are going to be impressed with it.



He drew some comparisons to a guy like Michael Parsons heading into this season. Do you see any of those similarities?



Yes and no? So yes, on the versatility, no in the fact that Micah Parsons was an elite athlete who did special things. Jesse Luketa is just a good athlete. But Micah Parsons was a kind of a freak athlete and we saw he had an amazing rookie year, or one of the best rookie years a defensive player has had in the NFL in decades. That tells you what a special player he is. However, the fact that he could line up it inside linebacker could play defensive end. He is fast. You watch you watch him at Penn State as a linebacker and he shows sideline to sideline range. You watch him as a defensive end. He’s got good hands, he’s physically tough. He’s got a lot of attributes that you like. I don’t know that I necessarily project him as a starter in the NFL right away. That’s a guy you want on your team put him in some packages and develop them over time.

My final question is about Jordan Stout. Specialists seemed to have very different experience in all star games, I feel, because it isn’t about matching up with the best of the best. We’ve already seen what they can do. So what is really gained for the Lions punter?

Well, you know, they bring it down there and you work with NFL coaches. I mean, when you talk about planting and kicking, there’s nuances to that that go well beyond my knowledge, because I’m not an expert in that stuff. And they start talking to you about, you know, how many steps you take before you punt? Where do you drop the ball? Do you drop in with the laces pointed a certain direction? They get into every little nuance you can imagine trying to gain an advantage because in the NFL, you’re talking about the best of the best. And so Jordan, I thought had a pretty good week. I’m not an expert on punting, but you know, I saw good distance, some good height, and the fact that there’s only going to be two punters in that game tells you that he’s somebody that the NFL teams wanted to see, and they had distinct interest. And I think one thing that helps him a little bit is the fact he has a background in kicking. We’ve seen in recent years, when a team loses their kicker on game day or right before a game they can’t always activate somebody. And if you have Jordan, your established punter, you can feel safe for them taking over your place-kicking duties for a week or two.