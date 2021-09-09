14th-ranked Penn State women’s soccer upsets no. 3 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WTAJ) – No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer team beat no. 3 Virginia 4-2 on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Nittany Lions were outshot by the Cavaliers 28-13, but Penn State upsets UVA on the road.

Sam Coffey scored her third goal of the season in the 25th minute. A shot to the bottom left corner gave the Nittany Lions the lead.

UVA responds two minutes later. Diana Ordonez taps in Lia Godfrey’s cross to tie it up.

Payton Linnehan scored her sixth goal of the season 38th minute to go up 2-1.

Ally Schlegel extends the lead off Coffey’s corner in the 40th minute. Penn State leads 3-1.

Ordonez scored her second goal of the game off a header from the edge of the box to bring the score to 3-2.

Schlegel seals the deal in the 62nd minute, picking up her second goal of the game to extend the lead to 4-2.

Penn State goalie Kat Asman had a career-high nine saves.

Coffey’s assist for Schlegel’s first goal was her 48th of her career. She currently leads the NCAA in that category. Coffey is four assists away from moving in 25th place all-time in women’s soccer history.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.