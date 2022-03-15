UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — A year to date after Penn State hired Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State’s basketball coach met with the media one final time Tuesday.

“We’re right there,” he said. “That’s the part where you get a little disappointed that you’re close, you’re really close.”

Penn State’s 13-17 record doesn’t tell the full story. Ten of Penn State’s 17 losses came by seven-or-fewer points, and the Nittany Lions recorded five wins over NCAA Tournament bound teams, two more wins than Penn State netted in its 2018 NIT Championship campaign. It’s a silver lining in a season that left fans as excited as they were frustrated.

“As a team, we need to continue to get better,” he said. “As a coach, I need to continue to get better, so we win some of these games at the end. Then we’re getting a chance next year because we win some of those games.”

Shrewsberry juggled a gamut in his first year as a head coach. Penn State lost six players in the transfer portal, juggled injuries and lost a few games to COVID. These items, Shrewsberry said, were hard to prepare for.

“I don’t how any coach is prepared for, even if you’ve been coaching a long time, the different situations that pop up from time to time,” he said. “Maybe you’ve been through it before, but not every situation is the same. Those are the things that were the most surprising for me, outside of basketball and outside of our control.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Penn State loses two key cogs in John Harrar and Greg Lee, but likely bring back the rest of its core rotation. Perhaps most importantly, Jalen Pickett has declared his intentions to return for his COVID year, and barring transfers, Seth Lundy and Dallion Johnson will be back, too. Seniors Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread have their COVID year remaining as well and could return.

On top of that, 247Sports ranks Penn State’s recruiting class as the 26th best in the nation, the highest graded class in school history.

“I feel much better about our roster construction,” he said. “About where we are, about the Class of 22 and future classes. So I feel like we’re ahead of the game a little bit.”