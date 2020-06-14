10 PSU Football players named to Athlon Preseason All-B1G teams

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) after scoring on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — 10 Penn State football players have been named to the Athlon Preseason All-B1G conference team.

Four players were named on the first team, including tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Shaka Toney and running back Journey Brown.

Three were named on the second team: defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields, defensive lineman PJ Mustipher and Safety Lamont Wade.

Three more were named on the third team: quarterback Sean Clifford, offensive lineman Michal Menet, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Representing on the Athlon Sports Preseason All-B1G Team!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/4pcN1AdIjO — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 14, 2020

Penn State players began a phased return to campus last Monday. It is still unclear if the season will begin on time.