1 Penn State prepares for showdown with #3 Michigan

Penn State Wrestling is coming off another big win over the weekend as they took down #14 Rutgers 27-11. Penn State is currently ranked #1 in the nation and are undefeated on the season, but they have a tough task ahead this week as they make the road trip to Michigan to face off against two ranked opponents in Michigan and Michigan State.

The third ranked Wolverines are first on the schedule Friday and the matchup to watch is at 184 pounds. Reigning NCAA Champion Aaron Brooks takes on Myles Amine in a matchup of number one vs number two. Brooks has been an anchor for head Coach Cael Sanderson, and he says despite his inexperience as a sophomore, he’s someone who has emerged as a leader for the Nittany Lions.

“When I go back to the first match he wrestled at for Penn State when we pulled his redshirt, we were wrestling at Leheigh when he had a tough opponent and he was the same kid, you know just smiling, just calm and ready to go compete,” said Sanderson. “So he has a great perspective and physical ability and mental capacity to be the same person regardless of the circumstances and that’s one of the things that I think really makes him special.”

Brooks is undefeated on the season and has won five straight matches against ranked opponents.

“This is like the gauntlet part of the season,” said Brooks. “So it’s fun just getting to wrestle these guys. I’ve had really good opponents these last couple weeks so heading into Michigan as well it’s the same thing. Same mindset, same amount of work, but the overall outlook is just these guys are in my weight class I gotta wrestle them.”