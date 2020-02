UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) -- THON weekend continued today at the Bryce Jordan Center, as dancers continue to inch closer to 46 hours straight of dancing and standing.

The fun continued with THON's annual pep rally where the Penn State athletic teams compete and show off their dance moves. The team's included women's soccer, men's soccer, men's tennis, women's golf, field hockey, women's volleyball, the football team, women's rugby, men's swimming and diving, the Lionettes, women's tennis, men's and women's lacrosse, and men's gymnastics.