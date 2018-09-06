Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
‘Toy Story 4’ opens below expectations with $118M weekend
Top Stories
Authorities try to ID parts of human legs found near river
Gun silencers would be barred under new federal legislation
Police: Officer shot in ambush had no chance of survival
Skydiving plane crash in Hawaii kills 9, no survivors
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Spikes drop second straight to Black Bears
Top Stories
North squad rolls in Lezzer Lumber Classic
Top Stories
Hear from Juniata Valley football coach Bill Musser before the Lezzer Lumber Classic
Catching up with Bald Eagle coach Jesse Nagle before Lezzer Lumber Classic
San Diego takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh
Curve slugger promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Trending Today! (6/21)
Top Stories
Greenawalt’s Goodies
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Yoga Sun Salutations
Greenbean Coffeehouse
Trending: Parental Lies
Trending: Panera Dinner
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
The Great American Flag Salute
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Nittany Nation
Don’t sleep on Penn State’s defense
Clifford proving he belongs
Penn State’s Josh Reaves signs with Dallas Mavericks
US defeats rival Sweden 2-0, two former Penn State players on roster
Penn State football visits Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital
More Nittany Nation Headlines
Penn State running backs: Next in line
James Franklin helps high school coach with marriage proposal
PSU’s McHugh and Nolf earn Big Ten Medals of Honor
Penn State’s linebackers looking to lead the way
PSU assistant coach reunites with family in Happy Valley
Coach Franklin Reacts to Tommy Stevens Transfer
Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed returning for sixth year
Penn State adds grad transfer from Oklahoma State
Penn State’s Biasi signs with Royals
Sloniger signs contract with Blue Jays
Nittany Extras
Nittany Nation Overtime 9-9-2018
Nittany Nation Overtime part 4
Nittany Nation Overtime part 3
Nittany Nation Overtime part 2
Nittany Nation Overtime part 1
More Nittany Extras Headlines
Don't Miss
Why our website looks different