Let the Madness begin! Nine Big Ten teams heard their names called and will play in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

No. 3 Wisconsin (Midwest Region,) No. 3 Purdue (East Region,) No. 4 Illinois (South Region,) No. 5 Iowa (Midwest Region,) No. 7 Ohio State (South Region,) No. 7 Michigan State (West Region,) No. 11 Michigan (South Region,) No. 11 Rutgers (West Region play-in,) No. 12 Indiana (East Region play-in) tie a conference record for most schools to compete in the Tournament.

The Big 12, Big East, and SEC each have six teams.

Last four in: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Michigan | First four out: Xavier, SMU, BYU, Dayton.

From the NEC, No. 16 Bryant will have a play-in game against Wright State.

Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena will host First and Second Round games on March 18 and 20. Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center will host Sweet 16 and Elite games on March 25 and 27. The Final Four is April 2, while Championship Monday is April 4 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Six teams from the Big Ten earned bids to the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

No. 2 Iowa (Greensboro,) No. 3 Indiana (Bridgeport,) No. 3 Michigan (Wichita,) No. 4 Maryland (Spokane,) No. 6 Ohio State (Spokane,) No. 8 Nebraska were selected.

Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State have both men’s and women’s teams playing in March Madness. Iowa has the lowest combined seed of the four.

From the NEC, Mount St. Mary’s will play in the Bridgeport region’s First Four game against Longwood.

The Final Four is April 1, with the National Championship on April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

