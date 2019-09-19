Nike: Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) smiles on the sidelines, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(WTAJ) — Nike has released a statement saying that Antonio Brown is “not a Nike athlete” today. The statement comes after Brown, with an interesting NFL history, had sexual assault allegations placed on him.

On Sept. 10, Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court in Miami, accusing Brown of three incidents of sexual assault or rape in 2017 and 2018, in Pennsylvania and Miami.

In February 2019, before the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders.

ESPN reports that Nike sold a $100 “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown” shoe, according to the newspaper. The gold-trimmed shoe featured a pattern of Brown’s No. 84 and one of his phrases, “Business is Boomin,” on the tongue of the shoe.

As of today, the shoe is no longer available on Nike’s website, even though Steelers and Raiders Antonio Brown jerseys were still available.