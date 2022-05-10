TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be joining the Fox Sports team as an analyst after he is done with the Buccaneers, according to the outlet.

Fox Sports announced the deal on Twitter, saying that Brady would be its lead analyst immediately after he finishes his playing career.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst,” said Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.

According to Fox Sports, the long-term agreement will have Brady call NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt and work as an ambassador to clients and promotional opportunities.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said.

Brady made a tweet in response to the news said he was excited but he has “a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers.”