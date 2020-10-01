Steelers vs. Titans game to be rescheduled later this season

(WTAJ) — After Wednesday’s announcement regarding the postponement of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, the NFL released a follow-up statement Thursday morning that the matchup will be rescheduled for a later date this season.

The initial postponement came after Tennessee Titans players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 following their week 3 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

The week 4 match-up had been tentatively rescheduled for either Monday, October 5, or Tuesday, October 6 per a statement released by the NFL Wednesday. The league has since changed course after two additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed amongst Titans players and staff. The week 4 game will now be rescheduled for later on in the season.

The league is slated to announce the new game date soon.