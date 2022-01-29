QB Tom Brady announces retirement from the NFL

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

(WTAJ)– After 22 years playing QB in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has announced that he is retiring at age 44.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that multiple sources told him that Brady is retiring after a lustrous career where he won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady currently holds the record for most career passing yards with a total of 84,520. He has been selected to 14 pro bowls.