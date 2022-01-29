QB Tom Brady announces retirement from the NFL

(WTAJ)– After 22 years playing QB in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has announced that he is retiring at age 44.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that multiple sources told him that Brady is retiring after a lustrous career where he won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady currently holds the record for most career passing yards with a total of 84,520. He has been selected to 14 pro bowls.
