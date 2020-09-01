NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 monitoring testing results

(WTAJ) — The National Football League and NFL Players Association announced Tuesday the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for August 21 – August 29.
During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol.
They are immediately isolated, not permitted access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for August 21 – August 29:
- 58,621 tests were administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel.
- 23,279 tests were administered to 2,747 players; 35,342 tests were administered to 5,992 personnel.
- There were four new confirmed positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel.