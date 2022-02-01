“I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady officially announces retirement

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

WTAJ– After days of speculation, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL on his social media accounts early Tuesday morning.

Brady starts by saying “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” For 22 seasons, Brady says he gave his very best and that “there are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Brady continues to thank his Bucs teammates over the last two seasons. He also thanked his coach Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay’s Head Coach, as well as all Bucs coaches.

He then looks to the past, thanking Don Yee and Steve Dublin, two men who have been with him since he graduated from the University of Michigan in 1999.

Then turning to his personal life, he thanks his entire family and friends, for their endless support over the past 30 years.

Closing out Brady’s post is a thank you to his wife and kids. Gisele, Brady’s wife, as well as Jack, Benny, and Vivi, his three children, he states are “his greatest achievement.”

“I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career,” Brady said.

Brady then highlights his life with the following message.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending,” Brady began. “As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against – the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Brady ends his career with seven Super Bowl titles, the most among any team or player in NFL history.

Brady spent 22 seasons in the NFL, 20 of those with the New England Patriots and the final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over the last two seasons, Brady won his historic seventh Super Bowl ring, as well as posing a 24-9 record.

Adding to his career accolades, Brady won three NFL MVP awards and is in contention for his fourth, which would put him in second all-time behind Peyton Manning who has five. Brady also has hoisted the Super Bowl MVP title five times, which is an NFL record.