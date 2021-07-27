Former Penn State lacrosse player returns to NFL, joins Saints

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State men’s lacrosse player turned National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl champion, Chris Hogan, returns to the turf after leaving the sport to join the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

To fill the void that injured wide receiver, Michael Thomas, left the New Orleans Saints with, the organization turned to free agency and signed Hogan, according to NFL analysts reports.

The 33-year-old is known for his time with the New England Patriots where he clinched two Super Bowl titles (LI and LIII). He also played in and caught a touchdown pass during the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

After the 2020 season with the New York Jets, Hogan joined the PLL as an undrafted rookie for the Cannons Lacrosse Club before being traded to the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club during the middle of the season.

Hogan will be placed on a Hold Out List with the PLL and the Whipsnakes will retain rights for up to two seasons.

.@ChrisHogan_15 has been moved to the Hold Out List for the remainder of the 2021 season. Additionally, the PLL and Hogan have reached an agreement such that Hogan can pursue an opportunity with the NFL. @PLLWhipsnakes will retain Hogan’s rights for up to 2 seasons. — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) July 27, 2021