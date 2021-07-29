Football frenzy: See which NFL fans drink the most

NFL

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Antonio Callaway #11, Rashard Higgins #81 and Damion Ratley #18 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after a 21-17 win over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.

A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.

Even though the Cleveland Browns have a reputation for being some of the rowdiest fans, they have some tough competition.

Here’s how the fans rank in drinks per game:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2
  2. Baltimore Ravens – 4.7
  3. Buffalo Bills – 4.5
  4. Chicago Bears – 4.5
  5. Carolina Panthers – 4.4
  6. Denver Broncos – 4.4
  7. Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4
  8. Cleveland Browns – 4.3
  9. Los Angeles Rams – 4.3
  10. Detroit Lions – 4.1
  11. Atlanta Falcons – 3.9
  12. Houston Texans – 3.8
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8
  14. Dallas Cowboys – 3.7
  15. Green Bay Packers – 3.7
  16. Indianapolis Colts – 3.7
  17. New York Jets – 3.7
  18. Washington Football Team – 3.7
  19. Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6
  20. Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6
  21. New Orleans Saints – 3.6
  22. Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5
  23. Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5
  24. Arizona Cardinals – 3.4
  25. New York Giants – 3.4
  26. Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4
  27. Miami Dolphins – 3.3
  28. Seattle Seahawks – 3.3
  29. Minnesota Vikings – 3.2
  30. New England Patriots – 3.0
  31. Tennessee Titans – 3.0
  32. San Francisco 49ers – 2.6

More on the NFL’s biggest pregamers here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss