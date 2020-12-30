Cleveland Browns to close facility after two new COVID-19 cases ahead of Steelers matchup

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones tries to get past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Spillane carved out a roster spot on the Steelers by becoming a special teams ace. He officially has a new title: the replacement for injured linebacker Devin Bush, who is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

(WTAJ) — The Cleveland Browns have been forced to close their facility in the wake of two additional members testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A player and staff member have tested positive for the disease according to an announcement on the team’s Twitter account. Their facility will remain closed while contact tracing is being conducted.

“The team will continue to work remotely and follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community is our highest priority,” the team said in their statement.

This Sunday’s game in Cleveland against the Pittsburgh Steelers is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS.