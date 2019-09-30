NFL suspends Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for 2019 season without pay

Vontaze Burfict of the Oakland Raiders has been suspended without pay for the remainder of the 2019 season, as well as any postseason games, for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules, including in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension after Burfict initiated and made contact with his helmet against another player.

In his letter to Burfict, Jon Runyan stated:

“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play. Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game.”

“Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”

“Your extensive history of rules violations is factored into this decision regarding accountability measures.”​

Vontaze Burfict has now been suspended four times for a total of 22 games, costing him $4,622,182 in salary and been fined nine other times totaling $411,064. Over $5M lost for unacceptable on-field actions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 30, 2019

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Burfict has three business days to appeal the suspension.