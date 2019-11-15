NFL Suspends Myles Garrett, two others after Thursday Night melee

(WTAJ) — The NFL has fined Pittsburgh and Cleveland $250,000 each and handed out three suspensions after what happened during Thursday night’s game.

Myles Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely, at minimum for the remainder of the season and postseason.

Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended without pay for three games and fined an additional amount for fighting.

Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended without pay for one game and fined an additional amount of unnecessary roughness.

Steelers, Browns organizations each fined $250,000.



Browns' Garrett, Ogunjobi & Steelers' Pouncey suspended. pic.twitter.com/HJ4Qnc4xsY — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 15, 2019

The NFL stated that additional discipline for other players will be happening through the standard accountability process, including players that left the bench to enter the fight area.