NFL: Players and clubs agree to new Collective Bargaining Agreement

(WTAJ) — The NFL announced Thursday afternoon that players and clubs have approved the terms on elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NFL says that this comprehensive set of new and revised terms will transform the future of the game, provide for players – past, present, and future – both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL’s second century is better and more exciting for the fans.

While players and clubs have approved, the Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.