Breaking News
Gov. Wolf orders statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses
Closings & Delays
SeniorLIFE Altoona

NFL DRAFT to be televised, public events in Las Vegas canceled

Sports

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the fountains of Bellagio erupt along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. The NFL on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, detailed its draft plans for April 23-25 on the city’s glittering Strip. The league knows it has a long ways to go to match the previous road shows, particularly in Philadelphia and Nashville. It believes it has found the right place in the Nevada desert. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL just released the following statement on their Twitter feed regarding the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss