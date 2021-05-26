NFL announces full capacity at 30 stadiums, OTAs taking place across league

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015 file photo, NFL Logo is seen on the goal post padding before an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets at Ford Field in Detroit. The process of building the NFL schedule used to be a painstaking one with executives like Val Pinchbeck spending months slotting the games one by one on his board until there was a final product for the commissioner to approve. Making late tweaks or looking at alternative options with a big game moving from early to late in the season weren’t really possible for all the pieces of the complicated jigsaw puzzle to fit.(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, the NFL announced 30 teams are slated to have stadiums at full capacity this fall. Denver and Indianapolis are reportedly on the “right path” to fully opening their stadiums.

Teams are also now allowed to host fans at their summer training camps, depending on local and state guidelines.

Meanwhile, OTAs are in full-force across the NFL, with the Steelers training at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.

Defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, took time to defend quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from critics, calling Big Ben a “proven winner,” and questioned why people are doubting the two-time Super Bowl winner.

The Steelers also announced on Tuesday they have officially signed rookies Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Pittsburgh signed Harris to the standard four-year contract, guaranteed $13.1 million.