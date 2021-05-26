NFL announces full capacity at 30 stadiums, OTAs taking place across league

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, the NFL announced 30 teams are slated to have stadiums at full capacity this fall. Denver and Indianapolis are reportedly on the “right path” to fully opening their stadiums.
Teams are also now allowed to host fans at their summer training camps, depending on local and state guidelines.
Meanwhile, OTAs are in full-force across the NFL, with the Steelers training at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.
Defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, took time to defend quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from critics, calling Big Ben a “proven winner,” and questioned why people are doubting the two-time Super Bowl winner.
The Steelers also announced on Tuesday they have officially signed rookies Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Pittsburgh signed Harris to the standard four-year contract, guaranteed $13.1 million.