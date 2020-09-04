New father Reynolds homers as Pirates top Cubs 6-2

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Cole Tucker (3) in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, after hitting a three-run home run off starting pitcher Alec Mills during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs 6-2.

Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills into the seats in right field in the third inning for his third home run of the season to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak.

Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

