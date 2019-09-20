New England Patriots release Antonio Brown after one game

(WTAJ) — Antonio Brown hit Twitter today and thanked the Patriots for the opportunity with them, obviously implying that he was done.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was quick to confirm with a tweet of his own.

Patriots released Antonio Brown. His stay in New England lasted one game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Brown played one game with The Patriots after leaving the Raiders, after leaving Pittsburgh. Amid the allegations of rape, the Patriots have released a statement as well.

Patriots’ statement:

The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time. Statement released by New England Patriots

Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus released a statement saying Brown just wants to play the game he loves.