NCAA March Madness to take place without fans at all events

The NCAA has announced that all March Madness events will take place without fans in attendance.

In a statement, NCAA President, Mark Emmert says attendance will be limited to essential staff and family members.

“I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sport, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” the statement says.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and most-importantly, our student-athletes,” the statement says.

The NCAA said they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.