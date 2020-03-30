NCAA grants additional year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WTAJ) – College spring sport athletes won’t have to miss out on their senior season, if they so choose.

The NCAA announced Monday that it will grant a year of eligibility to seniors whose spring seasons were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

However, winter sports were not included in the decision. The NCAA declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed.

With the expected increase in roster sizes for the 2021 spring seasons, the NCAA adjusted the financial aid rules to allow for increased rosters.