Each summer, the National Basketball Association’s annual Draft shines a light on the top college and international players looking to enter the pros—and it also affords professional teams the opportunity to improve their roster by bringing in young talent and strengthening the key offensive and defensive skills necessary to put together a winning record.

Presently, the draft consists of two rounds, and qualifying players must either be college graduates or have declared their intent to refuse further college eligibility (in the case of underclassmen) in order to enter. International players of at least 22 years of age can also qualify, while those younger must adhere to the underclassmen rule of declaring their own eligibility.

10. Pete Maravich (SG)- Born: Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #3 overall in 1970

Drafted by: Atlanta Hawks

University: LSU

Years in NBA: 10

9. Billy Owens (SF/PF/SG)- Born: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #3 overall in 1991

Drafted by: Sacramento Kings

University: Syracuse

Years in NBA: 10

8. Jim Baechtold (SF)- Born: McKeesport, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #2 overall in 1952

Drafted by: Baltimore Bullets

University: Eastern Kentucky University

Years in NBA: 5

7. Maurice Stokes (PF/C)- Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #2 overall in 1955

Drafted by: Rochester Royals

University: Saint Francis University

Years in NBA: 3

6. Earl Monroe (SG/PG)- Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #2 overall in 1967

Drafted by: Baltimore Bullets

University: Winston-Salem State

Years in NBA: 13

5. Sam Bowie (C)- Born: Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #2 overall in 1984

Drafted by: Portland Trail Blazers

University: Kentucky

Years in NBA: 10

4. Armen Gilliam (PF/SF)- Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #2 overall in 1987

Drafted by: Phoenix Suns

University: UNLV

Years in NBA: 13

3. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (SF/PF)- Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #2 overall in 2012

Drafted by: Charlotte Bobcats

University: Kentucky

Years in NBA: 8

2. Ernie Beck (SG)- Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Draft pick: #1 overall in 1953

Drafted by: Philadelphia Warriors

University: Penn

Years in NBA: 7

1. Dick Ricketts (PF/C)- Born: Pottstown, Pennsylvania