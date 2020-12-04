NBA: No random marijuana testing for 2020-21 season

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

(WTAJ) — The NBA has announced that they will not be conducting random drug tests for marijuana for the 2020-21 season.

This decision was made in agreement with the National Basketball Players Association and is due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, according to NBA spokesperson Mike Bass.

Due to the unusual circumstances in conjunction with the pandemic, we have agreed with the NBPA to suspend random testing for marijuana for the 2020-21 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse. MIKE BASS, NBA SPOKESPERSON

A similar policy was in place while NBA teams were in the bubble in Orlando, according to ESPN.

A new structure is in place for the NBA this season, with the regular season starting on Dec. 22. Each team will play 72 games.

Below is the tentative schedule calendar for the 2020-21 season:

• Dec. 11-19, 2020: Preseason games

• Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021: First Half of regular season

• March 5-10, 2021: All-Star break

• March 11 – May 16, 2021: Second Half of regular season

• May 18-21, 2021: Play-In Tournament

• May 22 – July 22, 2021: 2021 NBA Playoffs

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ