NBA, MLB teams sit out in response to shooting of Jacob Blake

(WTAJ) — Three NBA games scheduled for Wednesday evening have been postponed in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor against the Orlando Magic.
The NBA said in a release that game five of each series will be rescheduled.
Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers have all been postponed.
In the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers have also decided not to play tonight. Their game against the Cincinnati Reds is canceled.
More teams in the MLB are discussing the possibility of not playing, according to ESPN.