NBA, MLB teams sit out in response to shooting of Jacob Blake

(WTAJ) — Three NBA games scheduled for Wednesday evening have been postponed in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA said in a release that game five of each series will be rescheduled.

Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers have all been postponed.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

In the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers have also decided not to play tonight. Their game against the Cincinnati Reds is canceled.

The Reds have agreed not to play as well. No forfeit situation. Both teams have agreed to sit out tonight’s game. https://t.co/BZJAg8GujJ — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) August 26, 2020

More teams in the MLB are discussing the possibility of not playing, according to ESPN.