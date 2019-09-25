Nate Stupar re-signs with New York Giants

This is a 2015 photo of Nate Stupar of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 15, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(WTAJ) — Former Penn State Linebacker and State College native, Nate Stupar has re-signed with the New York Giants.

Dan Salomone of Giants.com tweeted the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The giants released Stupar before the start of the season.