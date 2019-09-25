Nate Stupar re-signs with New York Giants

(WTAJ) — Former Penn State Linebacker and State College native, Nate Stupar has re-signed with the New York Giants.
Dan Salomone of Giants.com tweeted the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
The giants released Stupar before the start of the season.
by: Kevin Petrochko
