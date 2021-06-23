Traffic patterns announced for Pocono race weekend

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Pennsylvania State Police will be implementing special traffic patterns into effect for those attending the NASCAR double header at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

The following patterns will be in effect for June 26 and June 27:

Prior to the race when needed, Route 115 from the raceway to I-80 will be converted to two lanes and will be one way southbound. This conversion will be put into effect at 9 a.m. and continue until all traffic has entered the track or traffic has been alleviated

Following the race, Route 115 from the raceway to I-80 will be converted to two lanes and will be one way northbound until the raceway parking lots are cleared. Traffic will not be allowed to travel south on Route 115 south of I-80. This conversion will begin with 25 laps remaining in the race.

Stoney Hollow Road has been designated as a no parking and tow away zone from Long Pond Road to the I-80 overpass. It will be properly posted and enforced.

Following the race, the Route 80 eastbound off-ramp at the Blakeslee exit (284) will be closed to traffic.

State police advise motorists to take note of signs posted along Route 115 and travel in accordance for desired parking areas. Those who regularly travel Route 115 should consider using I-80, Route 33, Route 209 and the Northeast Extension of the PA Turnpike as alternate routes.