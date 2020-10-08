NASCAR Hall of Fame postpones Class of 2021 induction ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame announced Thursday that the Class of 2021 induction ceremony has been postponed.

Initially scheduled for February 5, 2021, the Induction Ceremony and Induction Week events are now anticipated for early 2022. The Hall of Fame’s decision to postpone the ceremony was made in coordination with NASCAR as uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic persist.

The Class of 2021 consists of Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Red Farmer, the late Mike Stefanik, and Landmark Award recipient Ralph Seagraves.

The safety of our inductees and all our guests is the highest priority at the Hall. The uncertainty surrounding the ongoing public health crisis, including our ability to safely assemble 2,000+ people, made the decision clear. It’s important that the Inductees can share all the events and celebrations with their family, friends, and fans. Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director



The annual celebration sees fans, members, and visitors from all over the country attend special events throughout Induction Week. Events celebrating both the Class of 2020 and 2021 are expected for later in 2021.