Daytona 500 to have limited number of fans

The Daytona 500 will have limited spectators for NASCAR’s season-opening race on Feb. 14.

Daytona International Speedway did not specify Wednesday how many spectators will be admitted into “The Great American Race.”

Daytona said it will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the race. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet of social distancing throughout their visit.