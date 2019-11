Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) takes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s (2) helmet off during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The NFL has announced its decisions in the suspensions of Myles Garrett and Maurkice Pouncey.

Maurkice Pouncey’s suspension has been reduced from three games to two games, while Myles Garrett’s suspension has been upheld.

This comes after last Thursday’s brawl at the end of the Steelers vs. Browns football game.

Rudolph was not suspended.

