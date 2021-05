Stallings hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates top Giants 8-6

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jacob Stallings hits a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jake McGee during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The Pirates won 8-6. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6.

Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped a four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all.

Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds’ one-out double. Reynolds took third on the play, and trotted home when Stallings sent a drive into the left-field bleachers off Jake McGee.