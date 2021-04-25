Polanco homers among 3 hits, Pittsburgh beats Minnesota 6-2

MLB

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Phillip Evans, right, celebrates with designated hitter Todd Frazier after scoring on a hit by teammate Colin Moran against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered among his three hits, the Pittsburgh bullpen tossed five strong innings, and the Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday.

Adam Frazier also had three hits as Pittsburgh finished a nine-game road trip 6-3. The Pirates have won three of four and five of seven.

Minnesota, 2-11 in its last 13 games, is tied with Detroit for fewest wins in the American League. Nelson Cruz homered as well.

