Polanco homers among 3 hits, Pittsburgh beats Minnesota 6-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered among his three hits, the Pittsburgh bullpen tossed five strong innings, and the Pirates beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Sunday.
Adam Frazier also had three hits as Pittsburgh finished a nine-game road trip 6-3. The Pirates have won three of four and five of seven.
Minnesota, 2-11 in its last 13 games, is tied with Detroit for fewest wins in the American League. Nelson Cruz homered as well.
