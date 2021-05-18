PNC Park will open at full capacity by July 1

The Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates play an exhibition baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to open up PNC Park to full capacity by July 1, the team announced Tuesday.

The Pirates will start to slowly lift seating restrictions until every seat will be available for the July 4 weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers. This will happen in two phases:

PHASE 1

In Phase 1, All 12 home games from June 3 to 23 will operate under 55% capacity. There will be a distance of 3 ft. between seating allotments.

PHASE 2

In Phase 2, PNC Park will operate at full capacity with all seating restrictions lifted as of July 1.

The Pirates will also no longer require guests who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear a face mask. Guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear a face mask.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. on the Pirates’ website.

“We are incredibly excited to continue the process of opening PNC Park up to more fans and taking the next important steps toward operating PNC Park at full capacity,” Pirates President Travis Williams said. “Summer in Pittsburgh is about enjoying time with friends and family at the ballpark. With the easing of restrictions, this is the perfect time to begin opening the ballpark without limitations and offer the perfect venue to come back together as a community.”

Season ticket holders will receive more information via email May 19 regarding their temporary seat location.