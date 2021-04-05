Pa. Senators offer PNC Park for MLB All-Star game

The Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Pirates play an exhibition baseball game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania state senators from the Pittsburgh area have invited the MLB to host the 2021 All-Star game at PNC Park.

The MLB All-Star game was originally supposed to be held in Atlanta, but the league announced April 2 that they would be moving the game in opposition to new voting restrictions in Georgia. Commissioner Rob Manfred said the MLB opposes “any restrictions to the ballot box.”

Senators Jay Costa (D-43) and Wayne D. Fontana (D-42) issued a letter to Manfred offering an official invitation to use Pittsburgh as a venue for the game. Costa and Fontana said the decision to stand against voter suppression was honorable and that they support it completely. Costa is the chairman of the Allegheny County Sports Commission and Fontana is the chairman of the Sports and Exhibition Authority.

The @MLB decision to stand against voter suppression & moving the All Star Game from Georgia is the right one.



Here, PA offers unbridled access to the ballot box for our citizens, so Senator @WayneDFontana & I would like to invite baseball fans to Pittsburgh for the 2021 game. pic.twitter.com/F0Hkl2m3AY — Senator Jay Costa (@Senatorcosta) April 2, 2021

“Pittsburgh’s PNC Park is annually ranked among the best baseball stadiums in the county,” the letter states. “The vistas of Downtown are unrivaled, and the intimacy of this stadium draws fans into the experience. There could not be a better venue to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.”

Costa and Fontana said Pittsburgh also easily has the capacity to host the audience that the All-Star Game attracts, with a large scope of hotel rooms, restaurants and a transit system that links directly to the stadium.