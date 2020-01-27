Pirates trade Marte to Diamondbacks

WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
by: Kevin Accettulla
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Starling Marte makes a diving catch on a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers’ Yasmani Grandal during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pirates have traded outfielder, Starling Marte, to the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted the news Monday afternoon.
Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2020
Reports did not mention what the Pirates are getting in return.