Brubaker pitches Pirates past Brewers 6-1 in series opener

MLB

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier hits a two-run scoring triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, April 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — JT Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their recent surge by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.

Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven.

Adam Frazier added a two-run triple. Brubaker yielded one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.76 in three starts this season. The right-hander didn’t walk anybody, though he did hit three batters.

Adrian Houser allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings, ending Milwaukee’s franchise-record streak of eight straight games in which its starting pitchers worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss