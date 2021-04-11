Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jacob Stallings, left, and Dustin Fowler, right, celebrate after scoring on a single during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1.

Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.

Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.