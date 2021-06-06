Alcantara, Marlins top Pirates 3-1 to end 8-game losing skid

MLB

by: The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Colin Moran (19) doubles down the first baseline off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, driving in a run, during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sandy Alcantara cruised through eight innings, ending the Miami Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years at eight games with a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jesus Aguilar hit a long solo home run and added a sacrifice fly for Miami. Alcantara gave up one run and six hits, striking out six. The right-hander allowed a leadoff double to Adam Frazier in the eighth, but retired the next three batters to finish his outing.

The Marlins last lost eight straight in 2015.

