Steelers coach Mike Tomlin tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
According to Rapoport, a team spokesman would not confirm the specific case. However, the spokesman did confirm members of the coaching and personnel staff were sent home last week after a few positive cases.
Sources confirmed with Rapoport that Tomlin is away from the team facility. According to NFL.com, this is the first notable positive test from a team since the offseason began following Super Bowl LV.