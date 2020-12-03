Trace McSorley throws first NFL touchdown in Steelers game

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 02: Quarterback Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass during the first half against the USC Trojans during the 2016 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley made his NFL debut for the Baltimore Ravens in the matchup against the Steelers on Wednesday.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was unable to play due to testing positive for COVID-19. Robert Griffin III initially started for the Ravens and completed 7 of 12 passes before injuring his hamstring in the fourth quarter.

McSorley was promoted from the practice squad before kickoff and connected with Marquise Brown for a 70-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left in the game. However, the Steelers were able to drain the clock behind a third-down grab by James Washington.

The Steelers won 19-14 and remain undefeated at 11-0.

McSorley was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He holds multiple records at Penn State, including most single-season passing yards (3,360) and most single-season total yards (3,979).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

