McClain’s walk-off gives Mount Union District Championship

Grayson McClain didn’t have his best day at the plate through the first eight innings of the game.

Fortunately, for him and Mount Union, their district championship game against Philipsburg-Osceola went nine innings. With the bases loaded and one out, McClain shot one past third into left field, sending the Trojans home 1-0 winners and district champs.

“My assistant coaches and I said we lost a few years off our life there but what a great high school baseball game, you can’t ask for more, for a district final,” Mount Union head coach Tim Hicks said.

“I was about to cry actually, I couldn’t believe it,” McClain said.

“We had guys in scoring position over and over again and it was like you were just waiting for that guy to hit that clutch knock and every time, we would hit it hard or hit it right at somebody and it just felt so great when it finally went by the third baseman, and able to get that run across the board,” Hicks said.