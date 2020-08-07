Maryland QB Josh Jackson opts out, along with 5 others

Maryland senior quarterback Josh Jackson has opted out of the upcoming football season.

The decision leaves the Terrapins with very little depth and experience at the pivotal position.

Jackson is the most prominent of six Maryland players who have decided not to play in 2020 for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Michael Locksley announced Jackson’s decision during a teleconference Friday.

Locksley learned later in the day that the NCAA granted a transfer waiver to former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He is a sophomore who becomes the front-runner to win the starting job.