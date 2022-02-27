UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State fell to Minnesota 94-83 in their regular season finale.

Makenna Marisa led the Nittany Lions with 28 points.

Tova Sabel added 19 points off the bench, but they were not enough to overcome the firepower of Sara Scalia and Kadi Sissoko, who had 32 points each.

Penn State was dominated in the paint. The Gophers recorded 22 offensive rebounds which led to 22 second chance points.

Minnesota also had the hot hand from beyond the arc shooting 48 percent from three, compared to Penn State who shot 3-16 from downtown.

The Nittany Lions will now turn their attention to the Big Ten tournament.

