UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s basketball lost 82-71 to the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 19 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

While the Lady Lions lost by 11, they shot 59 percent from the floor, which is the highest in a Big Ten game for Penn State since 2013.